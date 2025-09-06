TASS (TELEGRAM) * THE GUARDIAN: «LA POLIZIA HA ARRESTATO ALCUNI MANIFESTANTI PRO-PALESTINA, SCONTRI A LONDRA»

18.11 - sabato 6 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La polizia ha effettuato degli arresti durante una manifestazione a sostegno del movimento filo-palestinese Palestine Action a Londra.

Il numero esatto di detenuti non è stato specificato, come riporta The Guardian.

Video e foto: Ilya Dmitryachev/TASS

