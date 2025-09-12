TASS (TELEGRAM) * THE GUARDIAN: «IL PRINCIPE HARRY È ARRIVATO A KIEV PER UNA VISITA A SORPRESA, INCONTRERÀ IL PRIMO MINISTRO UCRAINO SVIRIDENKO»

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
Il Principe Harry è arrivato a Kiev per una visita a sorpresa, come riporta The Guardian.
Secondo il giornale, il Duca di Sussex incontrerà il Primo Ministro ucraino Yulia Sviridenko.
Lui e un team della sua Invictus Games Foundation hanno in programma di discutere delle iniziative per sostenere la riabilitazione dei soldati ucraini feriti.
Prince Harry has arrived in Kiev on a surprise visit, The Guardian reported.
According to the newspaper, the Duke of Sussex will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko.
He and a team from his Invictus Games Foundation are planning to discuss initiatives to support the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.