TASS (TELEGRAM) * THE GUARDIAN: «IL PRINCIPE HARRY È ARRIVATO A KIEV PER UNA VISITA A SORPRESA, INCONTRERÀ IL PRIMO MINISTRO UCRAINO SVIRIDENKO»

10.28 - venerdì 12 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Principe Harry è arrivato a Kiev per una visita a sorpresa, come riporta The Guardian.

Secondo il giornale, il Duca di Sussex incontrerà il Primo Ministro ucraino Yulia Sviridenko.

Lui e un team della sua Invictus Games Foundation hanno in programma di discutere delle iniziative per sostenere la riabilitazione dei soldati ucraini feriti.

///

Prince Harry has arrived in Kiev on a surprise visit, The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, the Duke of Sussex will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko.

He and a team from his Invictus Games Foundation are planning to discuss initiatives to support the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.