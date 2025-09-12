Popular tags:
Popular tags:
Popular tags:
News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * THE GUARDIAN: «IL PRINCIPE HARRY È ARRIVATO A KIEV PER UNA VISITA A SORPRESA, INCONTRERÀ IL PRIMO MINISTRO UCRAINO SVIRIDENKO»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
10.28 - venerdì 12 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Principe Harry è arrivato a Kiev per una visita a sorpresa, come riporta The Guardian.

Secondo il giornale, il Duca di Sussex incontrerà il Primo Ministro ucraino Yulia Sviridenko.

Lui e un team della sua Invictus Games Foundation hanno in programma di discutere delle iniziative per sostenere la riabilitazione dei soldati ucraini feriti.

///

Prince Harry has arrived in Kiev on a surprise visit, The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, the Duke of Sussex will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko.

He and a team from his Invictus Games Foundation are planning to discuss initiatives to support the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.