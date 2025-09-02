TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TERREMOTO IN AFGHANISTAN, 1.124 VITTIME E 3.251 FERITI SECONDO LE STIME»

10.47 - martedì 2 settembre 2025
(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
Il bilancio delle vittime del terremoto in Afghanistan è salito a 1.124, e il numero dei feriti ha raggiunto le 3.251 unità, secondo quanto riportato da Reuters.
Video: TASS/Reuters/Agenzia di stampa dell’America Latina
The death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake has risen to 1,124, and the number of those injured has reached 3,251, Reuters reported.
Video: TASS/Reuters/Latin America News Agency
