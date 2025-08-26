TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TEMPESTA DI POLVERE IN ARIZONA, 60 MILA RESIDENTI SENZA ELETTRICITÀ» (VIDEO)

14.16 - martedì 26 agosto 2025
(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
*
Almeno 60.000 residenti dell’Arizona sono rimasti senza corrente a causa di una tempesta di polvere, hanno dichiarato i servizi di emergenza dello Stato americano.
Video: TASS/Reuters/Spectee/Storyful/ViralPress
///
At least 60,000 Arizona residents were left without power due to a dust storm, emergency services of the US state said.
Video: TASS/Reuters/Spectee/Storyful/ViralPress
Categoria news:OPINIONEWS ITALIA