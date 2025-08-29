TASS (TELEGRAM) * «TEHERAN RIFIUTA IL PIANO “E3“, SOSTIENE LA PROPOSTA DI RUSSIA E CINA SUL NUCLEARE»

21.44 - venerdì 29 agosto 2025

Tehran is open to honest talks on its nuclear dossier but will not engage in them under threats, thus it rejects the E3 (the United Kingdom, Germany, France) plan on the issue and ​supports Russia and China’s proposal on a brief technical extension of UN Security Council resolution 2231, Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani said.

He slammed the E3 plan as a “hypocritical step.” “They insist on conditions that should be the result of talks, not their starting point,” he said, adding that Iran “will never yield” to the policy of pressure which is geared to “impose and dictate” rather than resolve problems.

As a constructive alternative, he voiced support for Russia and China’s proposal. “We support the idea of giving more time to diplomacy to reach a new understanding and a new deal. Russia and China’s proposal on a technical extension of resolution 2231 is a practical step on this track,” the Iranian diplomat stressed.