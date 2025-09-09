Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * SZIJJARTO, «ACQUISTO GAS, L’UNGHERIA HA IN PROGRAMMA DI FIRMARE IL CONTRATTO “A PIÙ LUNGO TERMINE” DA UN PAESE OCCIDENTALE»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
12.30 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Ungheria ha in programma di firmare il contratto “a più lungo termine” per l’acquisto di gas “dalla direzione occidentale”, ha annunciato il Ministro degli Esteri ungherese Peter Szijjarto.

Tuttavia, Szijjarto non ha specificato da quale “Paese occidentale” Budapest importerà il gas.

///

Hungary plans to sign the “longest-term” contract for the purchase of gas “from the Western direction,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced.

However, Szijjarto did not specify from which “Western country” Budapest would import gas.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.