TASS (TELEGRAM) * SZIJJARTO, «ACQUISTO GAS, L’UNGHERIA HA IN PROGRAMMA DI FIRMARE IL CONTRATTO “A PIÙ LUNGO TERMINE” DA UN PAESE OCCIDENTALE»

12.30 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Ungheria ha in programma di firmare il contratto “a più lungo termine” per l’acquisto di gas “dalla direzione occidentale”, ha annunciato il Ministro degli Esteri ungherese Peter Szijjarto.

Tuttavia, Szijjarto non ha specificato da quale “Paese occidentale” Budapest importerà il gas.

///

Hungary plans to sign the “longest-term” contract for the purchase of gas “from the Western direction,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced.

However, Szijjarto did not specify from which “Western country” Budapest would import gas.