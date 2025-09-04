TASS (TELEGRAM) * «SVILUPPO DELL’ESTREMO ORIENTE, PUTIN DICHIARA LA PRIORITÀ NAZIONALE PER AUMENTARE I RITMI DI CRESCITA»

16.46 - giovedì 4 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Lo sviluppo accelerato dell’Estremo Oriente russo è una priorità nazionale fondamentale, ha sottolineato Putin durante un incontro dedicato all’industria del carburante e dell’energia nella regione.

“Vorrei sottolineare che lo sviluppo accelerato dell’Estremo Oriente è senza dubbio la nostra priorità nazionale”, ha detto Putin.

“Dobbiamo continuare ad aumentare il ritmo di crescita e sforzarci di sviluppare i vantaggi competitivi e il potenziale del Distretto Federale dell’Estremo Oriente nella massima misura possibile”

Il Presidente ha osservato che i progressi nella regione sono stati raggiunti grazie agli sforzi congiunti e alla stretta collaborazione, ringraziando tutti coloro che sono stati coinvolti in questo processo per il loro contributo.

“Lo sviluppo non sarebbe certamente proceduto al ritmo che stiamo vedendo ora senza questi sforzi”, ha osservato.

///

The accelerated development of Russia’s Far East is a key national priority, Putin emphasized during a meeting devoted to the fuel and energy industry in the region.

“I would like to stress that the accelerated development of the Far East is undoubtedly our national priority,” Putin said.

“We must continue to increase the pace of growth and strive to develop the competitive advantages and potential of the Far Eastern Federal District to the maximum extent possible.”

The president noted that progress in the region has been achieved through joint efforts and close cooperation, thanking all those involved in this process for their contribution.

“The development would certainly not have proceeded at the pace we are seeing now without these efforts,” he remarked.