TASS (TELEGRAM) * STUBB, «GLI STATI UNITI POTREBBERO RIDURRE LA LORO PRESENZA MILITARE IN EUROPA, PER CONCENTRARSI SULLA REGIONE INDO-PACIFICA»

07.56 - sabato 27 settembre 2025

Gli Stati Uniti potrebbero ridurre la loro presenza militare in Europa per concentrarsi maggiormente sulla regione Indo-Pacifica, ha dichiarato a Politico il Presidente finlandese Alexander Stubb.

“Penso che ci sarà un po’ di spostamento verso l’Indo-Pacifico e questo è comprensibile. Sono sicuro che ci sarà una riduzione, ma di quanto non lo sappiamo”, ha detto. Stubb ha aggiunto che la questione è ancora in discussione e ha osservato di non essere “troppo preoccupato”, in quanto la presenza militare degli Stati Uniti in Europa è in linea con gli interessi strategici americani.

I Paesi europei della NATO sperano che Washington lasci “attrezzature militari chiave”, compresi i radar, sul continente. Secondo il giornale, l’attuale numero di truppe statunitensi in Europa varia da 70.000 a 90.000. Politico ha riferito in precedenza che Washington potrebbe riassegnare fino al 30% delle sue forze stazionate in Europa.

