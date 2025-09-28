Popular tags:
News immediate,
non mediate!
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * STRISCIA DI GAZA: «IL PRIMO MINISTRO ISRAELIANO NETANYAHU HA AMMESSO LA POSSIBILITÀ DI UN’AMNISTIA PER I MEMBRI DI HAMAS, DOPO LA FINE DEI COMBATTIMENTI»

 Scritto da
19.07 - domenica 28 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha ammesso la possibilità di un’amnistia per i membri di Hamas dopo la fine dei combattimenti nella Striscia di Gaza.

Rispondendo a una domanda pertinente in un’intervista a Fox News, ha detto che la questione è in fase di discussione, ma richiede ulteriore lavoro.

///

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allowed for the possibility of an amnesty for Hamas members after the fighting in the Gaza Strip ends.

Responding to a relevant question in an interview with Fox News, he said that the issue is being discussed but requires further work.

