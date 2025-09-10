TASS (TELEGRAM) * «SCONTRI DI MASSA IN NEPAL, IL BILANCIO SALE A 25 MORTI E 633 FERITI»

13.21 - mercoledì 10 settembre 2025

Il bilancio delle vittime degli scontri di massa in Nepal è salito a 25 da 22, e il numero dei feriti a 633 da 500 persone, ha dichiarato l’agenzia di stampa Reuters citando il Ministero della Salute.

Video: TASS/Reuters/EFE

The death toll from the mass riots in Nepal has climbed to 25 from 22, and the number of injured to 633 from 500 people, Reuters news agency quoted the Health Ministry as saying.

