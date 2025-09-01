TASS (TELEGRAM) * RUSSIA: «DURANTE LA NOTTE LE DIFESE AEREE ABBATTONO 50 DRONI UCRAINI, INTERCETTATI IN DIVERSE REGIONI»

07.13 - lunedì 1 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le difese aeree hanno intercettato e distrutto 50 droni ucraini sopra le regioni russe durante la notte, ha riferito il Ministero della Difesa.

“Il 1° settembre, dalla mezzanotte alle 5:00 ora di Mosca (dalle 21:00 GMT del 31 agosto alle 2:00 GMT del 1° settembre), le difese aeree hanno intercettato e distrutto 50 droni ucraini ad ala fissa: 12 sopra la Regione di Belgorod, quattro sopra la Regione di Saratov, tre sopra le Regioni di Samara, Orenburg e Tatarstan, due sopra la Regione di Krasnodar, 16 sopra il Mar Nero e sette sopra il Mar d’Azov”, si legge nella dichiarazione.

///

Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

“On September 1, from midnight to 5:00 a.m. Moscow time (from 9:00 p.m. GMT on August 31 to 2:00 a.m. GMT on September 1), air defenses intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones: 12 over the Belgorod Region, four over the Saratov Region, three over the Samara, Orenburg, and Tatarstan Regions, two over the Krasnodar Region, 16 over the Black Sea, and seven over the Sea of Azov,” the statement said.