TASS (TELEGRAM) * «RUSSIA, 55 DRONI UCRAINI DISTRUTTI DALLE DIFESE AEREE DURANTE LA NOTTE»

08.02 - sabato 27 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I sistemi di difesa aerea russi hanno distrutto e intercettato 55 droni ucraini sopra le regioni russe durante la notte.

“Le capacità di difesa aerea in servizio hanno distrutto e intercettato 55 veicoli aerei senza pilota ad ala fissa (UAV) ucraini durante la notte: 27 UAV sul territorio della Regione di Rostov, otto – sul territorio della Regione di Bryansk, sei – sul territorio della Regione di Astrakhan, sei – sul territorio della Regione di Voronezh, cinque – sul territorio della Regione di Volgograd, due – sul territorio della Regione di Kursk e un UAV sul territorio della Regione di Belgorod”, ha dichiarato il Ministero della Difesa russo.

///

Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 55 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight.

“On-duty air defense capabilities destroyed and intercepted 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight: 27 UAVs over the territory of the Rostov Region, eight – over the territory of the Bryansk Region, six – over the territory of the Astrakhan Region, six – over the territory of the Voronezh Region, five – over the territory of the Volgograd Region, two – over the territory of the Kursk Region, and one UAV over the territory of the Belgorod Region,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.