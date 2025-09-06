TASS (TELEGRAM) * «RUSSI ABBATTONO 34 DRONI UCRAINI, DISTRUTTI SUL MAR NERO E NELLE REGIONI DI CONFINE»

07.48 - sabato 6 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I sistemi di difesa aerea russi hanno intercettato e distrutto 34 UAV ucraini di tipo fisso durante la notte sopra le regioni russe e il Mar Nero, ha riferito il Ministero della Difesa russo.

In particolare, sono stati distrutti 14 UAV sul Mar Nero, otto UAV sulla regione di Smolensk, cinque UAV sulla regione di Bryansk, tre UAV ciascuno sulla regione di Belgorod e sulla regione di Krasnodar e un UAV sulla regione di Kaluga, afferma il Ministero.

///

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 34 Ukrainian UAVs of fixed-wing type overnight over Russian regions and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In particular, 14 UAVs were destroyed over the Black Sea, eight UAVs over the Smolensk region, five UAVs over the Bryansk region, three UAVs each over the Belgorod region and Krasnodar region, and one UAV over the Kaluga region, the ministry says.