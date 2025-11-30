TASS (TELEGRAM) * RUBIO, «WASHINGTON VUOLE CHE IL CONFLITTO IN UCRAINA SIA RISOLTO IN MODO CHE L’UCRAINA SIA INDIPENDENTE E SOVRANA»

18.25 - domenica 30 novembre 2025

Washington vuole che il conflitto in Ucraina sia risolto in un modo che permetta all’Ucraina di essere indipendente e sovrana, ha detto il Segretario di Stato americano Marco Rubio.

“Penso che continuiamo questo lavoro molto importante, basandoci su ciò che è stato raggiunto, non solo a Ginevra (consultazioni Ucraina-USA del 23 novembre – TASS), i progressi che abbiamo fatto lì, ma i progressi durante la settimana, comunicando che l’obiettivo finale non è ovviamente solo la fine della guerra. Ovviamente, questo è centrale e fondamentale”, ha dichiarato a Fox News all’inizio di un incontro con la delegazione ucraina in Florida.

Secondo Rubio, gli Stati Uniti vogliono che il conflitto si concluda “in un modo che crei un meccanismo e un percorso che permetta loro [all’Ucraina] di essere indipendenti e sovrani, di non avere mai più un’altra guerra e di creare un’enorme prosperità per il suo popolo”. “Ci aspettiamo di fare ancora più progressi oggi”, ha aggiunto.

Washington wants the conflict in Ukraine to be settled in a way that will allow Ukraine to be independent and sovereign, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“I think we continue this very important work, building off what’s been achieved, not just in Geneva (Ukraine-US consultations on November 23 – TASS), the progress we’ve made there, but the progress throughout the week, communicating the end goal is obviously not just the end of the war. Obviously, that’s central and fundamental,” Fox News quoted him as saying at the beginning of a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

According to Rubio, the United States wants the conflict to be ended “in a way that creates a mechanism and a way forward that will allow them [Ukraine] to be independent and sovereign, never have another war again and create tremendous prosperity for its people.” “We expect to make even more progress today,” he added.