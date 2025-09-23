TASS (TELEGRAM) * RUBIO, «WASHINGTON NON HA RICEVUTO PROPOSTE DA HAMAS PER UNA PAUSA NEI COMBATTIMENTI A GAZA, IN CAMBIO DEL RILASCIO DELLA METÀ DEGLI OSTAGGI»

17.15 - martedì 23 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’amministrazione di Washington non ha ricevuto alcuna proposta dal movimento radicale palestinese Hamas per stabilire una pausa nei combattimenti nella Striscia di Gaza in cambio del rilascio della metà degli ostaggi. Gli Stati Uniti non sono interessati a questo, ha detto il Segretario di Stato Marco Rubio in un’intervista a Fox News. “Non abbiamo visto la lettera. Non abbiamo quella lettera. E anche se l’avessimo, non avrebbe importanza. Il Presidente ha già chiarito che non è interessato a una pausa di 60 giorni nei combattimenti o al rilascio di 10 persone. Vuole la liberazione di tutti gli ostaggi: tutti e 48, compresi i 20 che sono vivi e i 28 che sono deceduti. Li vuole tutti,” ha sottolineato l’alto diplomatico statunitense.

///

The Washington administration has not received any proposals from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to establish a pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of half of the hostages, the US is not interested in this, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

“We haven’t seen the letter. We don’t have that letter. And even if we did, it wouldn’t matter. The president has already made it clear that he is not interested in a 60-day pause in fighting or the release of 10 people. He wants all the hostages out: all 48, including the 20 who are alive and the 28 who are deceased. He wants them all,” the top US diplomat emphasized.