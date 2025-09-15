TASS (TELEGRAM) * RUBIO, «I PAESI EUROPEI CHE CHIEDONO A WASHINGTON DI INASPRIRE LE SANZIONI CONTRO LA RUSSIA DOVREBBERO IMPORRE RESTRIZIONI SIMILI»

21.21 - lunedì 15 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

I Paesi europei che chiedono a Washington di inasprire le sanzioni contro la Russia dovrebbero prima di tutto imporre loro stessi restrizioni simili, ha detto il Segretario di Stato americano Marco Rubio in un’intervista a Fox News.

Alla domanda su quanto tempo il Presidente Donald Trump aspetterà prima di imporre nuove sanzioni, Rubio ha osservato che il Presidente non “annuncerà artificialmente una tempistica”. Ma ha anche sottolineato che è importante che anche l’Europa lo faccia. Ci sono ancora Paesi in Europa che acquistano prodotti russi, compreso il petrolio russo”

“E il Presidente ha sfidato i nostri partner europei a imporre loro stessi le sanzioni che ci chiedono di imporre. Quindi, se si sentono profondamente impegnati in questo senso, dovrebbero prendere – vogliamo incoraggiarli a fare effettivamente le cose che ci chiedono di fare”, ha aggiunto.

European countries that ask Washington to tighten sanctions against Russia should first of all impose similar restrictions themselves, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

When asked how long President Donald Trump would wait before imposing new sanctions, Rubio noted that the president would not “artificially announce a time frame. But he’s also pointed out that it’s important for Europe to do so as well. There are still countries in Europe that are buying Russian products, including Russian oil.”

“And what the president has challenged our European partners is to impose the sanctions themselves that they’re asking us to impose. So if they feel deeply committed to this, they should take – we want to encourage them to actually do the things they’re asking us to do,” he added.