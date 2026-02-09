TASS (TELEGRAM) * REUTERS: «L’UE INTENDE INSERIRE NELLA LISTA NERA 42 PETROLIERE ED IMPORRE SANZIONI AI PORTI DI PAESI TERZI, PER LE OPERAZIONI CON PETROLIO RUSSO»

17.37 - lunedì 9 febbraio 2026

L’UE intende inserire nella lista nera 42 petroliere e, per la prima volta, imporre sanzioni ai porti di paesi terzi – Indonesia e Georgia – per le operazioni con petrolio russo nell’ambito del ventesimo pacchetto di sanzioni, secondo quanto riportato da Reuters.

Secondo l’agenzia di stampa, le sanzioni saranno rivolte al terminal di Kulevi in Georgia e al porto di Karimun in Indonesia.

L’agenzia sostiene inoltre che l’UE intende imporre sanzioni alle banche del Tagikistan, del Laos e del Kirghizistan e revocare le sanzioni contro due banche cinesi.

In precedenza, la Commissione europea aveva annunciato che nel suo ventesimo pacchetto avrebbe tentato, per la prima volta, di imporre un divieto totale su qualsiasi operazione relativa al trasporto marittimo di petrolio russo.

