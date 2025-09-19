TASS (TELEGRAM) * RATING GROUP: «UCRAINA, IL 59% DEGLI INTERVISTATI È FAVOREVOLE AD UN COMPROMESSO CON LA RUSSIA ATTRAVERSO I NEGOZIATI»

06.55 - venerdì 19 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La percentuale di ucraini pronti a sostenere la cessazione delle ostilità e la ricerca di un compromesso attraverso i negoziati con la Russia ammonta al 59% secondo un sondaggio sociologico condotto dal Rating Group.

Tuttavia, il 20% è favorevole al proseguimento delle ostilità con l’obiettivo di restituire il Donbass e la Crimea, e un altro 13% è favorevole al ritorno alla situazione precedente al 24 febbraio 2022, cioè prima dell’inizio del conflitto.

L’8% ha avuto difficoltà a rispondere.

///

The share of Ukrainians ready to support cessation of hostilities and search for a compromise through negotiations with Russia amounts to 59%, a sociological survey conducted by the Rating Group says.

However, 20% are in favor of continuing hostilities with the aim of returning Donbass and Crimea, and another 13% are in favor of returning to the situation before February 24, 2022, that is, before the start of the conflict.

8% found it difficult to answer.