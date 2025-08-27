TASS (TELEGRAM) * QUOTIDIANO DIE ZEIT: «IDENTIFICATI SETTE SABOTATORI DEL NORD STREAM, SEI UCRAINI COINVOLTI NELL’ATTACCO AL GASDOTTO»

19.49 - mercoledì 27 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Gli investigatori tedeschi avrebbero identificato tutti i sabotatori dietro le esplosioni che hanno danneggiato i gasdotti Nord Stream e Nord Stream 2, secondo il quotidiano Die Zeit.

In un’indagine congiunta condotta da Die Zeit, Sueddeutsche Zeitung e dalla televisione ARD, le autorità di polizia tedesche avrebbero individuato tutti i membri del gruppo di sabotatori responsabili delle esplosioni di Nord Stream.

Il giornale specifica che sono stati identificati sette sospetti, per i quali sono stati emessi dei mandati di arresto.

Die Zeit osserva che sei di questi sospetti sono di nazionalità ucraina.

Il settimo individuo, come riporta il giornale, è morto nel dicembre 2024 durante le operazioni militari nell’Ucraina orientale.

Secondo la Procura Federale tedesca, la squadra di sabotaggio comprendeva un comandante, un coordinatore, un esperto di esplosivi e quattro sommozzatori.

Si ritiene che questi individui siano arrivati sulla scena del crimine nel Mar Baltico a bordo della barca a vela Andromeda, proveniente da Rostock.

German investigators have reportedly identified all the saboteurs behind the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, according to Die Zeit newspaper.

In a joint investigation conducted by Die Zeit, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, and ARD television, German law enforcement authorities are said to have pinpointed all members of the sabotage group responsible for the Nord Stream blasts.

The newspaper specifies that seven suspects have been identified, and arrest warrants have been issued for them.

Die Zeit notes that six of these suspects are Ukrainian nationals.

The seventh individual, as the newspaper reports, died in December 2024 during military operations in eastern Ukraine.

According to the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the sabotage team included a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert, and four divers.

These individuals are believed to have arrived at the crime scene in the Baltic Sea aboard the sailing yacht Andromeda, coming from Rostock.