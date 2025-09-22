TASS (TELEGRAM) * «PUTIN PROROGA A DICEMBRE IL PERMESSO PER IL PAGAMENTO DEL GAS IN RUBLI, ANCHE ATTRAVERSO ALTRE BANCHE»

18.45 - lunedì 22 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente Vladimir Putin ha prorogato fino al 31 dicembre il permesso per gli acquirenti stranieri di gas russo di pagare le forniture in rubli non solo attraverso Gazprombank, che è autorizzata per queste transazioni, ma anche attraverso altre banche russe.

Il decreto entra in vigore lunedì 22 settembre.

Il precedente permesso simile è stato pubblicato il 25 giugno 2025 ed è valido fino al 1° ottobre 2025.

///

President Vladimir Putin has extended the permit for foreign buyers of Russian gas to pay for supplies in rubles not only through Gazprombank, which is authorized for these transactions, but also through other Russian banks until December 31.

The decree takes effect Monday, September 22.

The previous similar permit was published on June 25, 2025, and is valid until October 1, 2025.