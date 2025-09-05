Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «PUTIN PRONTO A COLLABORARE CON LA CINA, FOCUS SU GAS E PETROLIO NELL’ARTICO»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
10.16 - venerdì 5 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La Russia è pronta a collaborare con la Cina nella regione artica e tale opportunità è già stata discussa, ha dichiarato il Presidente Vladimir Putin durante la sessione plenaria del Forum Economico Orientale (EEF).

Si tratterebbe di una cooperazione reciprocamente vantaggiosa nella sfera del gas e del petrolio, ha osservato il leader russo.

#EEF2025

///
Russia is ready to cooperate with China in the Arctic region and such opportunity has already been discussed, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

It would be mutually beneficial cooperation in the gas sphere, in the oil sphere, the Russian leader noted.

#EEF2025

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.