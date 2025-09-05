TASS (TELEGRAM) * «PUTIN PRONTO A COLLABORARE CON LA CINA, FOCUS SU GAS E PETROLIO NELL’ARTICO»

10.16 - venerdì 5 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La Russia è pronta a collaborare con la Cina nella regione artica e tale opportunità è già stata discussa, ha dichiarato il Presidente Vladimir Putin durante la sessione plenaria del Forum Economico Orientale (EEF).

Si tratterebbe di una cooperazione reciprocamente vantaggiosa nella sfera del gas e del petrolio, ha osservato il leader russo.

#EEF2025

///

Russia is ready to cooperate with China in the Arctic region and such opportunity has already been discussed, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

It would be mutually beneficial cooperation in the gas sphere, in the oil sphere, the Russian leader noted.

#EEF2025