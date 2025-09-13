15.42 - sabato 13 settembre 2025

Vladimir Zelensky ha ricevuto le più forti garanzie di sicurezza dal Presidente russo Vladimir Putin per la sua potenziale visita a Mosca, ha dichiarato alla TASS l’Ambasciatore del Ministero degli Esteri russo per i crimini del regime di Kiev, Rodion Miroshnik, in un’intervista.

“Zelensky non vuole la pace. Può fare qualsiasi proposta o dichiarazione volta a generare un’eco a buon mercato. Tutti nel mondo sanno che le garanzie di Putin sono tra le più potenti del pianeta. Zelensky non ha motivo di non fidarsi”, ha detto Miroshnik.

“In altre parole, un viaggio a Mosca non rappresenta un pericolo per Zelensky. Per lui, il pericolo principale è: “E se dovessi raggiungere un accordo?” Questo è ciò che frena Zelensky, non il fatto che debba andare a Mosca o che sia minacciato lì – non è minacciato”, ha spiegato l’inviato.

Vladimir Zelensky has received the strongest security guarantees from Russian President Vladimir Putin for his potential visit to Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS in an interview.

“Zelensky does not want peace. He can make any proposals or statements meant to generate cheap hype. Everyone in the world knows that Putin’s guarantees are some of the most powerful on this planet. Zelensky has no reason not to trust them,” Miroshnik said.

“In other words, a trip to Moscow poses no danger to Zelensky. For him, the main danger is, ‘What if I have to reach an agreement?’ That is what is holding Zelensky back, not the fact that he has to go to Moscow or that he is threatened there — he is not threatened,” the envoy explained.