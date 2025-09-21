08.15 - domenica 21 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La crisi ucraina non può essere risolta senza la partecipazione della Russia, in quanto i suoi termini influiscono direttamente sulla sicurezza del Paese, ha dichiarato un alto legislatore russo in risposta alla dichiarazione del Presidente finlandese Alexander Stubb.

“Se la Russia non avesse avuto voce in capitolo, Trump non avrebbe incontrato Putin in Alaska. È chiaro a tutto il mondo che senza il consenso della Russia non è possibile risolvere la crisi ucraina, poiché i termini della risoluzione riguardano direttamente la nostra sicurezza. Questo è chiaro a tutti, tranne che, a quanto pare, a Stubb”, ha scritto Alexey Pushkov, presidente della Commissione per la politica di informazione del Consiglio della Federazione, sul suo canale Telegram.

In precedenza, Stubb ha dichiarato a The Guardian che Mosca non dovrebbe avere alcun impatto sulle garanzie di sicurezza che l’Ucraina riceve. “Non è un problema se la Russia sarà d’accordo o meno. Certo, non lo farà, ma non è questo il punto”, ha detto Stubb.

The Ukrainian crisis cannot be resolved without Russia’s participation, as its terms directly affect the country’s security, a senior Russian lawmaker said in response to a statement by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

“If Russia had no say, Trump would not have met with Putin in Alaska. It is clear to the whole world that without Russia’s consent, no settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is possible, since the terms of the resolution directly affect our security. This is clear to everyone, except, apparently, Stubb,” Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the Federation Council’s Commission on Information Policy, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Stubb told The Guardian that Moscow should have no impact on what security guarantees Ukraine receives. “It’s not an issue will Russia agree or not. Of course, they won’t, but that’s not the point,” Stubb said.