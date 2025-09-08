Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «PROTESTE IN NEPAL, 14 VITTIME PER LA RIVOLTA CONTRO IL BLOCCO DEI SOCIAL MEDIA» (VIDEO)

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
13.38 - lunedì 8 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il bilancio delle vittime delle proteste nella capitale del Nepal, Kathmandu, è salito a 14, ha riferito il portale Nepal News.

I manifestanti chiedono l’abrogazione del divieto sulle piattaforme di social media nel Paese.

Video: TASS/Reuters

///
The death toll from protests in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, has risen to 14, the news portal Nepal News reported.

Protesters are demanding the repeal of the ban on social media platforms in the country.

Video: TASS/Reuters

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.