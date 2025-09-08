TASS (TELEGRAM) * «PROTESTE IN NEPAL, 14 VITTIME PER LA RIVOLTA CONTRO IL BLOCCO DEI SOCIAL MEDIA» (VIDEO)

13.38 - lunedì 8 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il bilancio delle vittime delle proteste nella capitale del Nepal, Kathmandu, è salito a 14, ha riferito il portale Nepal News.

I manifestanti chiedono l’abrogazione del divieto sulle piattaforme di social media nel Paese.

Video: TASS/Reuters

///

The death toll from protests in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, has risen to 14, the news portal Nepal News reported.

Protesters are demanding the repeal of the ban on social media platforms in the country.

Video: TASS/Reuters