TASS (TELEGRAM) * PORTALE AXIOS: «IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP RITIENE CHE I NEGOZIATI PER UN ACCORDO NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA SIANO ORA “NELLA FASE FINALE“»

20.22 - domenica 28 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ritiene che i negoziati per un accordo nella Striscia di Gaza siano ora “nella fase finale”, come ha detto in un’intervista con i giornalisti del portale Axios.

“Se riusciremo a concludere questo accordo, sarà un grande giorno per Israele e per il Medio Oriente. Sarà la prima occasione per una vera pace in Medio Oriente. Ma prima dobbiamo farlo”, ha detto Trump.

In precedenza, domenica, Trump ha scritto sulla piattaforma di social media Truth Social: “Abbiamo una vera opportunità di grandezza in Medio Oriente. Tutti sono a bordo per qualcosa di speciale, la prima volta in assoluto. Ce la faremo!!!”

///

US President Donald Trump believes that negotiations on a settlement in the Gaza Strip are now “at their final stages,” as he said in an interview with journalists from the Axios portal.

“If we get this done, it will be a great day for Israel and for the Middle East. It will be the first chance for real peace in the Middle East. But we have to get it done first,” Trump said.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social: “We have a real chance for Greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done!!!”