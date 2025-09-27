TASS (TELEGRAM) * POLYANSKY, «STATI UNITI, REGNO UNITO E FRANCIA MIRANO A DISTRUGGERE COMPLETAMENTE L’ACCORDO NUCLEARE IRANIANO»

07.52 - sabato 27 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I punti chiave delle dichiarazioni del Primo Rappresentante Permanente Aggiunto russo presso le Nazioni Unite, Dmitry Polyansky, dopo il voto del Consiglio di Sicurezza delle Nazioni Unite sulla proposta Russia-Cina di estendere la Risoluzione 2231:

Gli Stati Uniti, il Regno Unito e la Francia mirano a distruggere completamente l’accordo nucleare iraniano.

La Russia respinge fermamente la validità delle dichiarazioni E3 sul presunto lancio del meccanismo di snapback.

Qualsiasi tentativo di far rivivere le sanzioni anti-Iran del Consiglio di Sicurezza delle Nazioni Unite, in vigore fino al 2015, è illegittimo e impraticabile.

La Risoluzione 2231 del Consiglio di Sicurezza dell’ONU, che ha approvato l’accordo nucleare con l’Iran, scadrà il 18 ottobre 2025, quando terminerà il JCPOA.

///

Key takeaways from statements by Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky after the UN Security Council vote on the Russia-China proposal to extend Resolution 2231:

The US, the UK, and France aim to utterly destroy the Iranian nuclear deal

Russia firmly rejects the validity of the E3 declarations on the alleged launch of the snapback mechanism

Any attempts to revive the UN Security Council’s anti-Iran sanctions that were in force until 2015 are illegitimate and unviable

UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, will expire on October 18, 2025, when the JCPOA ends