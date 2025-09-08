TASS (TELEGRAM) * PESKOV, «PUTIN PRONUNCERÀ IL DISCORSO ALL’ASSEMBLEA FEDERALE ENTRO LA FINE DEL 2025»

07.07 - lunedì 8 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin terrà il suo discorso all’Assemblea Federale prima della fine del 2025, ha dichiarato il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov alla TASS in un’intervista registrata a margine del Forum Economico Orientale.

“Sicuramente, il discorso sarà pronunciato quest’anno. Deve essere pronunciato e sarà pronunciato”, ha detto Peskov quando gli è stato chiesto se l’agenda del Presidente per quest’anno include il discorso annuale al Parlamento.

///

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his address to the Federal Assembly before the end of 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview that was recorded on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

“Definitely, the address will be delivered this year. It must be delivered and it will be delivered,” Peskov said when asked whether the president’s agenda for this year includes the annual address to parliament.