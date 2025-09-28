TASS (TELEGRAM) * PESKOV «IL DIALOGO SULLA RIDUZIONE DELLE ARMI STRATEGICHE (START) DOVREBBE ESSERE AVVIATO TRA MOSCA E USA, MA LA QUESTIONE ARSENALI NUCLEARI DI LONDRA E PARIGI DOVRÀ ESSERE RISOLTA»

18.03 - domenica 28 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il dialogo sul futuro del Trattato di Riduzione delle Armi Strategiche (START) dovrebbe essere avviato tra Mosca e Washington, ma la questione degli arsenali nucleari di Londra e Parigi dovrà inevitabilmente essere risolta, ha dichiarato il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov alla TASS.

“Naturalmente, i negoziati dovrebbero essere avviati a livello bilaterale. Dopo tutto, il Trattato START è un documento bilaterale. Ma in futuro non sarà possibile fare muro contro questi arsenali. Soprattutto perché questi arsenali fanno parte del problema generale della sicurezza globale europea e della stabilità strategica”, ha detto.

///

The dialogue on the future of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) should be started between Moscow and Washington, but the issue of the nuclear arsenals of London and Paris will inevitably need to be resolved, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

“Of course, the negotiations should be started at the bilateral level. After all, the START Treaty is a bilateral document. But in the future, it will not be possible to wall off from these arsenals. Especially since these arsenals are part of the overall problem of global European security and strategic stability,” he said.