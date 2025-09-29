12.46 - lunedì 29 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I punti chiave delle dichiarazioni del Segretario stampa del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov, 29 settembre:

Mosca ha ascoltato le dichiarazioni di Washington sulla possibile fornitura di missili Tomahawk all’Ucraina e le sta analizzando attentamente.

È importante capire chi punterebbe e lancerebbe i missili Tomahawk dal territorio ucraino: gli americani stessi o gli ucraini.

Non esiste una panacea che possa modificare la situazione in prima linea per il regime di Kiev.

È emersa una pausa nei negoziati con l’Ucraina a causa della mancata volontà del regime di Kiev di continuare il dialogo.

Il Cremlino si asterrà dal commentare le elezioni parlamentari in Moldavia per il momento, ritenendo prematuro fare qualsiasi valutazione.

Le attuali autorità moldave rifiutano di impegnarsi nel dialogo con la Russia, il che ostacola anche la risoluzione della questione transnistriana.

///

Key takeaways from statements by Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, September 29:

Moscow has heard the statements from Washington about the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and is analyzing them carefully.

It is important to understand who would be aiming and launching the Tomahawk missiles from Ukrainian territory – the Americans themselves or the Ukrainians.

There is no cure-all that can alter the situation on the front lines for the Kiev regime.

A pause has emerged in the negotiations with Ukraine due to the Kiev regime’s unwillingness to continue the dialogue.

The Kremlin will refrain from commenting on the parliamentary elections in Moldova for the time being, deeming it premature to make any assessments.

The current Moldovan authorities are refusing to engage in dialogue with Russia, which is also hindering the settlement of the Transnistrian issue.