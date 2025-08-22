TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «PAUL MCCARTNEY ANNUNCIA ANTHOLOGY 4, LA NUOVA COMPILATION DEI BEATLES IN AUTUNNO»

05.08 - venerdì 22 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Paul McCartney ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album compilation dei Beatles con 13 canzoni.

Intitolata Anthology 4, la raccolta sarà pubblicata in autunno, insieme ad una versione estesa della serie di documentari The Beatles Anthology, trasmessa per la prima volta nel 1995, ha detto McCartney.

///

Paul McCartney has announced the release of a new Beatles compilation album featuring 13 songs.

Titled Anthology 4, the collection will be released in the fall, alongside an extended version of The Beatles Anthology documentary series, first broadcast in 1995, McCartney said.