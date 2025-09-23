TASS (TELEGRAM) * PALLONE D’ORO MASCHILE 2025: «IL PREMIO A OUSMANE DEMBELEL, ATTACCANTE DEL PSG) E DELLA NAZIONALE FRANCESE»

00.53 - martedì 23 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’attaccante del Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) e della Nazionale francese, Ousmane Dembele, è stato premiato con il Pallone d’Oro maschile 2025.

Giocando per il PSG nella scorsa stagione, Dembele, 28 anni, ha portato il suo club a vincere il campionato francese, la Coppa di Francia e la UEFA Champions League.

È stato nominato miglior giocatore della stagione nel torneo.

La 69esima edizione della cerimonia di premiazione del Ballon d’Or si è svolta al Theater du Chatelet della capitale francese, Parigi, la sera del 22 settembre.

Presentato annualmente da France Football dal 1956, il Ballon d’Or è il premio più prestigioso che un calciatore possa ricevere come riconoscimento di risultati eccezionali e di un talento eccezionale.

///

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club and French national team’s forward Ousmane Dembele has been awarded the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or.

Playing for PSG last season, Dembele, 28, led his club to win the French championship, the French Cup and the UEFA Champions League. He was named the best player of the season in the tournament.

The 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony took place at Theater du Chatelet in the French capital of Paris on the night of September 22. Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d’Or is the most prestigious accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.