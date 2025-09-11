TASS (TELEGRAM) * ORBAN, «LA MORTE DI KIRK È IL RISULTATO DELLA CAMPAGNA DI ODIO INTERNAZIONALE, CONDOTTA DALLA SINISTRA PROGRESSISTA E LIBERALE»

16.50 - giovedì 11 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Primo Ministro ungherese Viktor Orban ha chiesto di porre fine all'”odio” alimentato dalle forze liberali di sinistra, che secondo lui ha portato all’omicidio dell’attivista conservatore Charlie Kirk negli Stati Uniti e all’attentato al Primo Ministro slovacco Robert Fico nel maggio 2024.

“La morte di Charlie Kirk è il risultato della campagna di odio internazionale condotta dalla sinistra progressista e liberale. Questo è ciò che ha portato agli attacchi a Robert Fico, ad Andrej Babis e ora a Charlie Kirk. Dobbiamo fermare l’odio! Dobbiamo fermare la sinistra che fomenta l’odio!” Orban ha scritto su X.

Ha anche espresso le sue condoglianze alla famiglia di Kirk e al popolo degli Stati Uniti, definendo l’attivista “un vero difensore della fede e della libertà”

///

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for an end to the “hatred” fueled by liberal leftist forces, which he believes led to the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the United States and the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in May 2024.

“Charlie Kirk’s death is the result of the international hate campaign waged by the progressive-liberal left. This is what led to the attacks on Robert Fico, on Andrej Babis, and now on Charlie Kirk. We must stop the hatred! We must stop the hate-mongering left!” Orban wrote on X.

He also expressed condolences to Kirk’s family and the people of the United States, calling the activist “a true defender of faith and freedom.”