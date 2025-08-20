TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «ORBAN IRREMOVIBILE, TRUMP NON CONVINCE L’UNGHERIA SU L’UCRAINA»

16.58 - mercoledì 20 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Primo Ministro ungherese Viktor Orban non ha modificato la sua posizione sull’Ucraina, compresa la sua posizione secondo cui non può essere ammessa nell’Unione Europea, anche dopo una telefonata del Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump, ha riferito il quotidiano ungherese Magyar Nemzet.

Il quotidiano, che è vicino al governo ungherese, ha dichiarato che Trump e Orban hanno avuto una telefonata lunedì su richiesta degli Stati Uniti.

Trump ha chiamato Orban dopo aver ricevuto alla Casa Bianca l’ucraino Vladimir Zelensky, i capi di diversi Stati europei, nonché i capi della Commissione Europea e della NATO.

Secondo il quotidiano, durante la discussione del conflitto ucraino durante l’incontro alla Casa Bianca, in particolare hanno chiesto al Presidente degli Stati Uniti di esercitare la sua influenza sul Primo Ministro ungherese e di convincerlo della necessità di non ostacolare l’adesione dell’Ucraina all’UE.

“Tuttavia, Orban ha chiarito di non voler cambiare la sua posizione”, scrive Magyar Nemzet.

///

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has not altered his stance on Ukraine, including his position that it cannot be admitted to the European Union, even after a phone call from US President Donald Trump, Hungary’s Magyar Nemzet daily reported.

The daily, which is close to the Hungarian government, stated that Trump and Orban held a telephone call on Monday at the request of the US.

Trump called Orban after he received at the White House Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, the heads of several European states, as well as the heads of the European Commission and NATO.

According to the daily, during the discussion of the Ukrainian conflict at the meeting in the White House, they, in particular, asked the US president to exert his influence on the Hungarian prime minister and convince him of the need not to hinder Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

“However, Orban made it clear that he does not want to change his stance,” Magyar Nemzet writes.