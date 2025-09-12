TASS (TELEGRAM) * «ORBAN HA INVITATO LA PRESIDENTE DELLA COMMISSIONE EUROPEA VON DER LEYEN A CEDERE IL SUO INCARICO A UN POLITICO PIÙ COMPETENTE»

18.21 - venerdì 12 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Primo Ministro ungherese Viktor Orban ha invitato la Presidente della Commissione Europea Ursula von der Leyen a cedere il suo incarico a un politico più competente, sostenendo che le sue politiche stanno distruggendo l’Europa.

“Sotto la von der Leyen, l’UE si sta dirigendo verso l’abisso. È ora che faccia le valigie e lasci Bruxelles a coloro che possono perseguire una politica migliore”, ha dichiarato il Segretario di Stato per la Comunicazione e le Relazioni Internazionali presso l’ufficio del Primo Ministro, Zoltan Kovacs, sulla sua pagina X.

///

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to cede her office to a more competent politician, claiming that her policies are destroying Europe.

“Under von der Leyen, the EU is heading for the abyss. It’s time for her to pack her bags and leave Brussels to those who can pursue a better policy,” State Secretary for International Communication and Relations at the prime minister’s office Zoltan Kovacs quoted him as saying on his X page.