TASS (TELEGRAM) * ONU – MACRON, «PREMIO NOBEL DELLA PACE, TRUMP NON POTRÀ ESSERE PRESO IN CONSIDERAZIONE FINCHÉ NON FERMERÀ IL CONFLITTO A GAZA»

22.17 - martedì 23 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente francese Emmanuel Macron ritiene che Donald Trump non potrà essere preso in considerazione per il Premio Nobel per la Pace finché non fermerà il conflitto nella Striscia di Gaza.

“Vedo il Presidente americano, che oggi ha detto dal palco dell’ONU: ‘Voglio la pace. Ho risolto questo conflitto, quindi voglio il Premio Nobel per la Pace”, ha detto il leader francese in un’intervista a BFMTV.

“Ma il Premio Nobel per la Pace è possibile solo quando si ferma questo conflitto.”

///

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Donald Trump can not be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize until he stops the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“I see the American president, who said from the [UN] rostrum today: ‘I want peace. I have resolved this conflict, so I want the Nobel Peace Prize,” the French leader said in an interview with BFMTV.

“But the Nobel Peace Prize is possible only when you stop this conflict.”