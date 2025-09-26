TASS (TELEGRAM) * ONU: «LE DELEGAZIONI DI VARI PAESI STANNO LASCIANDO LA SALA DELL’ASSEMBLEA PRIMA DEL DISCORSO DEL PRIMO MINISTRO ISRAELIANO NETANYAHU» (VIDEO)

16.20 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le delegazioni di vari Paesi stanno lasciando in massa la sala dell’Assemblea Generale delle Nazioni Unite prima del discorso del Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu, per protestare contro le azioni dello Stato ebraico in Medio Oriente.

Video: Denis Akishev/TASS

///

Delegations from various countries are leaving the UN General Assembly hall en masse ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech in protest against the actions of the Jewish state in the Middle East.

Video: Denis Akishev/TASS