TASS (TELEGRAM) * ONU, «LA CARESTIA NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA È CAUSATA DALL’UOMO, AVREBBE POTUTO ESSERE EVITATA»

17.28 - martedì 26 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La carestia nella Striscia di Gaza è interamente causata dall’uomo e avrebbe potuto essere evitata, ha dichiarato la portavoce dell’Ufficio delle Nazioni Unite per il Coordinamento degli Affari Umanitari (OCHA) Olga Cherevko.

“Le perdite che potevano essere evitate si sono già verificate. Questa crisi, interamente causata dall’uomo, avrebbe potuto essere evitata se avessimo chiesto di fermarla e risolverla. Tuttavia, purtroppo, non sono state prese misure, e le misure prese si sono rivelate insufficienti”, ha detto Cherevko in un’intervista all’agenzia di stampa turca Anadolu.

La portavoce ha sottolineato che la situazione dei residenti affamati nell’enclave palestinese sta peggiorando rapidamente e potrebbe presto “raggiungere un punto di non ritorno”, a meno che non vengano rimossi gli ostacoli alle consegne di cibo.

Ha aggiunto che l’OCHA è pronta a fornire cibo alla popolazione di Gaza, ma ciò richiede un cessate il fuoco e l’autorizzazione a far arrivare volumi maggiori di aiuti, compresi i beni commerciali.

///

The famine in the Gaza Strip is entirely man-made and could have been avoided, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Spokeswoman Olga Cherevko said.

“Losses that could have been prevented have already occurred. This entirely man-made crisis could have been avoided if we had demanded that it be stopped and resolved. However, unfortunately, no measures were taken, and the steps that were taken proved insufficient,” Cherevko said in an interview with Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.

The spokeswoman stressed that the plight of starving residents in the Palestinian enclave is worsening rapidly and could soon “reach a point of no return” unless obstacles to food deliveries are lifted.

She added that OCHA stands ready to supply food to Gaza’s population, but this requires a ceasefire and permission to bring in larger volumes of aid, including commercial goods.