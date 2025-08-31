TASS (TELEGRAM) * NORD SINAI: MEGAWER, «DALL’EGITTO A GAZA, OGNI GIORNO CENTINAIA DI CAMION CARICHI DI AIUTI UMANITARI»

09.00 - domenica 31 agosto 2025

Centinaia di camion che trasportano aiuti umanitari entrano a Gaza dall’Egitto ogni giorno, ha dichiarato alla TASS Khaled Megawer, governatore della provincia egiziana del Nord Sinai.

Altri 5.000 veicoli sono in attesa di essere inviati nell’enclave per consegnare tutti i tipi di forniture umanitarie, ha aggiunto.

Tuttavia, secondo il governatore, i palestinesi malati e feriti non possono recarsi in Egitto o in altri Paesi per ricevere cure mediche da marzo, quando è stato violato il cessate il fuoco. Alla domanda se l’evacuazione dei feriti dall’enclave potrebbe riprendere nel prossimo futuro, ha risposto negativamente.

Hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza from Egypt every day, Khaled Megawer, governor of the Egyptian province of North Sinai, told TASS.

Another 5,000 vehicles are waiting to be sent to the enclave to deliver all kinds of humanitarian supplies, he added.

However, according to the governor, sick and injured Palestinians have been unable to travel to Egypt or other countries for medical treatment since March, when a ceasefire was violated. When asked if the evacuation of the injured from the enclave could resume in the near future, he answered in the negative.