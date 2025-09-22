TASS (TELEGRAM) * NEW YORK: «MACRON, “LA FRANCIA HA RICONOSCIUTO LO STATO DELLA PALESTINA”, LO HA DETTO NELLA SEDE DELLE NAZIONI UNITE»

21.43 - lunedì 22 settembre 2025

Emmanuel Macron ha annunciato che Parigi ha riconosciuto la statualità della Palestina.

“La Francia riconosce lo Stato della Palestina”, ha detto in occasione di una conferenza sulla questione palestinese presso la sede delle Nazioni Unite a New York.

Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris has recognized Palestine’s statehood.

“France recognizes the state of Palestine,” he said at a conference on the Palestinian issue at the UN headquarters in New York.