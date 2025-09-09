TASS (TELEGRAM) * «NETANYAHU PROMETTE LA FINE DELLA GUERRA, INVITA GAZA A LIBERARSI DA HAMAS»

19.41 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha dichiarato che l’attacco di Israele ai leader di Hamas potrebbe aprire la strada alla fine della guerra a Gaza.

Ha anche invitato i residenti di Gaza a liberarsi del dominio di Hamas e ad accettare il piano di pace proposto dal Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump con il sostegno di Israele.

*

Sei persone sono state uccise nell’attacco israeliano a Doha, tra cui il figlio del leader di Hamas a Gaza Khalil al-Hayya, ha dichiarato il movimento in un comunicato.

Tuttavia, Hamas ha smentito le notizie secondo cui i membri della sua delegazione negoziale sarebbero stati uccisi nell’attacco israeliano.

///

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders could pave the way for ending the war in Gaza.

He has also called on the residents of Gaza to get rid of Hamas’ rule and agree to the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump with Israel’s support.

*

Six people were killed in the Israeli strike on Doha, including the son of Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya, the movement said in a statement.

However, Hamas refuted reports that members of its negotiating delegation were killed in the Israeli strike.