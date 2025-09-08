TASS (TELEGRAM) * « NETANYAHU HA ESORTATO I CIVILI A LASCIARE GAZA CITY, PRIMA DELL’OFFENSIVA CHE L’ESERCITO STA PER INIZIARE»

19.39 - lunedì 8 settembre 2025

Il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha esortato i civili a lasciare Gaza City prima di un’offensiva che l’esercito israeliano sta per iniziare.

Ha ricordato che l’esercito israeliano ha distrutto diversi grattacieli nella città. “Ora tutto questo è solo un’introduzione, solo un preludio, all’intensa operazione principale – una manovra di terra delle nostre forze, che si stanno organizzando e radunando a Gaza City”, ha detto in un discorso video diffuso dal suo ufficio.

“E quindi dico ai residenti di Gaza: sto approfittando di questa opportunità, e ascoltatemi attentamente: Siete stati avvertiti. Uscite da lì!”, ha sottolineato.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged civilians to leave Gaza City ahead of an offensive the Israeli army is about to begin.

He recalled that the Israeli military has destroyed several high-rise buildings in the city. “Now all of this is just an introduction, just a prelude, to the main intense operation — a ground maneuver of our forces, who are now organizing and gathering in Gaza City,” he said in a video address released by his office.

“And so I say to the residents of Gaza, I am taking advantage of this opportunity, and listen to me carefully: You have been warned. Get out of there!” he stressed.