TASS (TELEGRAM) * NETANYAHU, «CI SONO STATI “ALCUNI PROGRESSI” NEI NEGOZIATI CON LA NUOVA LEADERSHIP SIRIANA»

15.02 - domenica 21 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha detto che ci sono stati “alcuni progressi” nei negoziati con la nuova leadership siriana, secondo una dichiarazione del suo ufficio dopo la riunione settimanale del gabinetto.

“Le nostre vittorie contro Hezbollah hanno aperto una finestra su possibilità inimmaginabili, ovvero la possibilità di pace con i nostri vicini a nord. Stiamo conducendo contatti e ci sono stati alcuni progressi con i siriani, ma questa è ancora una visione per il futuro”, ha detto.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there has been “certain progress” in negotiations with Syria’s new leadership, according to a statement from his office following the weekly cabinet meeting.

“Our victories against Hezbollah opened a window to unimaginable possibilities, that’s the possibility of peace with our neighbors to the north. We’re conducting contacts and there has been certain progress with the Syrians, but that’s still a vision for the future,” he said.