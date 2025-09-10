TASS (TELEGRAM) * «NETANYAHU ACCUSA IL QATAR, MINACCIA AZIONI CONTRO CHI OSPITA TERRORISTI»

20.44 - mercoledì 10 settembre 2025

Il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha accusato le autorità del Qatar di ospitare i terroristi, giustificando gli attacchi a Doha, dove presumibilmente si trova la leadership del movimento radicale palestinese Hamas.

È stata la prima volta in due giorni che ha menzionato direttamente il Qatar: fino ad ora, tutte le dichiarazioni ufficiali da parte israeliana su questo argomento non avevano specificato quale Paese fosse stato attaccato dagli aerei dell’aviazione israeliana il 9 settembre.

“Dico al Qatar e a tutte le nazioni che ospitano terroristi: o li espellete, o li consegnate alla giustizia. Perché se non lo fate, lo faremo noi”, ha detto il Primo Ministro.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Qatari authorities of harboring terrorists, justifying the strikes on Doha, where the top leadership of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas was allegedly located.

This was the first time in two days that he had directly mentioned Qatar: until now, all official statements from the Israeli side on this subject had failed to specify which country had been attacked by Israeli Air Force planes on September 9.

“I say to Qatar and all nations that harbor terrorists: you either expel them, or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will,” the prime minister said.