TASS (TELEGRAM) * NEPAL NEWS: «POUDEL PROPONE KARKI, COME CAPO DEL GOVERNO AD INTERIM»

09.25 - venerdì 12 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente nepalese Ram Chandra Poudel ha espresso la disponibilità a nominare Sushila Karki, l’ex giudice capo della Corte Suprema del Paese, come capo del governo ad interim, ha riferito il sito web Nepal News.

Poudel ha tenuto consultazioni con esperti e giovedì sera ha incontrato Karki. Secondo il portale di notizie, “ha accettato in linea di principio di nominare Karki” come capo del governo ad interim. Tuttavia, il Capo di Stato non sostiene l’idea di sciogliere il Parlamento.

I colloqui per la formazione di un gabinetto ad interim in seguito alle dimissioni del Primo Ministro Sharma Oli si sono svolti in precedenza presso il quartier generale dell’Esercito nepalese, ma non hanno prodotto alcun risultato, come riporta il Kathmandu Post.

///

Nepali President Ram Chandra Poudel has expressed readiness to appoint Sushila Karki, the former chief justice of the country’s Supreme Court, as head of the interim government, the Nepal News website reported.

Poudel has held consultations with experts, and on Thursday evening, he met with Karki. According to the news portal, he “agreed in principle to nominate Karki” as the head of the interim government. However, the head of state does not support the idea of dissolving the parliament.

Talks on forming an interim cabinet following the resignation of Prime Minister Sharma Oli were held earlier at the headquarters of the Nepali Army but produced no result, the Kathmandu Post reported.