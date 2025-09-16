TASS (TELEGRAM) * «MUORE A 89 ANNI ROBERT REDFORD, STORICO ATTORE E REGISTA AMERICANO»

15.19 - martedì 16 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’attore, regista e produttore statunitense Robert Redford è morto all’età di 89 anni negli Stati Uniti, come riporta il New York Times.

Redford è deceduto il 16 settembre nella sua casa nello Utah, secondo il giornale.

Secondo Cindi Berger, amministratore delegato della società di pubblicità Rogers & Cowan PMK, l’attore è morto nel sonno.

La causa specifica della morte è sconosciuta.

///

US actor, film director, and producer Robert Redford died at the age of 89 in the US, The New York Times reported.

Redford passed away on September 16 at his home in Utah, the newspaper said.

According to Cindi Berger, chief executive of the Rogers & Cowan PMK publicity firm, the actor died in his sleep.

The specific cause of death is unknown.