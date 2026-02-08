TASS (TELEGRAM) * «MOSCA: «KORBA IN CUSTODIA CAUTELARE PER TENTATO OMICIDIO DEL GENERALE ALEKSEYEV»

10.15 - domenica 8 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Un tribunale di Mosca ha disposto la custodia cautelare per Lyubomir Korba, che venerdì ha tentato di uccidere il tenente generale russo Vladimir Alekseyev.

“Il tribunale ha accolto la richiesta di un funzionario della commissione investigativa che chiedeva la custodia cautelare per Korba”, ha dichiarato un portavoce del tribunale all’agenzia TASS.

*

FSB/TASS, archive

///

A court in Moscow sent into custody Lyubomir Korba who attempted to kill Russian Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev on Friday.

“The court granted the motion of an Investigative Committee officer seeking to have Korba detained in custody,” a court spokesman told TASS.

A court in Moscow sent into custody Lyubomir Korba who attempted to kill Russian Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev on Friday.

“The court granted the motion of an Investigative Committee officer seeking to have Korba detained in custody,” a court spokesman told TASS.