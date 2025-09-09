10.20 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

I militari ucraini hanno lanciato oltre 490 munizioni diverse contro il territorio russo nell’ultima settimana, ha dichiarato alla TASS l’ambasciatore del Ministero degli Esteri Rodion Miroshnik.

Il diplomatico aveva precedentemente dichiarato alla TASS che 98 civili sono stati vittime dei bombardamenti ucraini nell’ultima settimana. Ottantotto sono stati feriti, tra cui quattro bambini, e dieci persone sono morte. In totale, Kiev ha lanciato quasi 3.500 munizioni diverse contro le regioni russe.

Miroshnik ha aggiunto che le forze armate ucraine hanno aumentato in modo significativo gli attacchi alla Regione di Bryansk. Secondo lui, nel mese di agosto, la Regione di Bryansk è stata bombardata in media 20 volte al giorno, e nella prima settimana di settembre, questo numero è quasi raddoppiato a 37 volte al giorno.

Ukrainian servicemen have launched over 490 different munitions at Russian territory over the past week, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

The diplomat previously told TASS that 98 civilians were victims of Ukrainian shelling over the past week. Eighty-eight were injured, including four children, and ten people died. Overall, Kiev has launched almost 3,500 different munitions at Russian regions.

Miroshnik added that the Ukrainian armed forces have significantly increased attacks on the Bryansk Region. According to him, in August, the Bryansk Region was shelled an average of 20 times daily, and in the first week of September, this number almost doubled to 37 times daily.