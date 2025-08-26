07.14 - martedì 26 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Più di 120 residenti delle regioni russe sono stati feriti dagli attacchi effettuati dalle Forze Armate dell’Ucraina nel corso dell’ultima settimana, e 19 persone sono state uccise, tra cui un bambino, ha dichiarato alla TASS l’Ambasciatore del Ministero degli Esteri russo Rodion Miroshnik.

“Nell’ultima settimana, 140 civili sono stati colpiti dai bombardamenti delle forze naziste ucraine: 121 sono stati feriti, tra cui otto minori, e 19 sono stati uccisi, tra cui un bambino”, ha detto.

Secondo lui, i residenti della Regione di Belgorod e della Repubblica Popolare di Donetsk sono stati più frequentemente colpiti dagli attacchi ucraini.

///

More than 120 residents of Russian regions were injured by strikes carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past week, with 19 people killed, including a child, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

“Over the past week, 140 civilians were affected by shelling from Ukrainian Nazi forces: 121 were injured, including eight minors, and 19 were killed, including one child,” he said.

According to him, the residents of Belgorod Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic were most frequently affected by the Ukrainian attacks.