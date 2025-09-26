Popular tags:
TASS (TELEGRAM) * MERCOSUR: «GLI AGRICOLTORI FRANCESI IN PIAZZA CONTRO L’ACCORDO DELL’UE» (VIDEO)

14.25 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Gli agricoltori francesi sono scesi in piazza per protestare contro l’accordo dell’UE con i Paesi del Mercosur.

I manifestanti sono anche insoddisfatti delle importazioni incontrollate dall’Ucraina, ha detto il capo della Federazione Nazionale dei Sindacati degli Agricoltori, Arnaud Rousseau.

Video: TASS/Reuters/EFE

///

French farmers have taken to the streets to protest against the EU’s deal with Mercosur countries.

Protesters are also dissatisfied with the uncontrolled imports from Ukraine, the head of the National Federation of Farmers’ Unions, Arnaud Rousseau, said.

Video: TASS/Reuters/EFE

