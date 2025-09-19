Popular tags:
TASS (TELEGRAM) * MAROCHKO (SPERTO MILITARE RUSSO), «I MILITARI RUSSI SONO ENTRATI A YAMPOL, CONSOLIDATA LA POSIZIONE NEL DONETSK»

07.11 - venerdì 19 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

I militari russi, dopo aver sfondato le difese e distrutto le fortificazioni dell’esercito ucraino, sono entrati nella Yampol della Repubblica Popolare di Donetsk e hanno iniziato a prendere piede nell’insediamento. Ha dichiarato alla TASS l’esperto militare Andrey Marochko.

Russian servicemen, having broken through the defenses and destroyed the fortifications of the Ukrainian army, entered the Yampol of the Donetsk People’s Republic and began to gain a foothold in the settlement, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

