07.11 - venerdì 19 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I militari russi, dopo aver sfondato le difese e distrutto le fortificazioni dell’esercito ucraino, sono entrati nella Yampol della Repubblica Popolare di Donetsk e hanno iniziato a prendere piede nell’insediamento. Ha dichiarato alla TASS l’esperto militare Andrey Marochko.

///

Russian servicemen, having broken through the defenses and destroyed the fortifications of the Ukrainian army, entered the Yampol of the Donetsk People’s Republic and began to gain a foothold in the settlement, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.